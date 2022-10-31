Nashville Predators (3-5-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (6-3-0, second in the Pacific Division)
Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Nashville Predators after Zach Hyman's two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Oilers' 3-2 win.
Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 32-14-3 at home last season. The Oilers averaged 3.5 goals on 34.0 shots per game last season.
Nashville went 45-30-7 overall and 20-17-6 on the road a season ago. The Predators scored 63 power-play goals last season on 258 chances for a 24.4% success rate.
INJURIES: Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (wrist), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).
Predators: Mark Borowiecki: day to day (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.