Ottawa Senators (33-28-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (36-23-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)
Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Ottawa Senators take the ice in an out-of-conference matchup.
Edmonton has a 36-23-8 record overall and a 16-12-5 record on its home ice. The Oilers are eighth in NHL play with 276 total penalties (averaging 4.1 per game).
Ottawa has a 33-28-4 record overall and a 14-17-2 record in road games. The Senators have given up 207 goals while scoring 204 for a -3 scoring differential.
Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Oilers won 6-3 in the previous matchup.
TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 42 goals and 56 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has 13 goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.
Brady Tkachuk has scored 26 goals with 40 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.
Senators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.4 penalties and 15.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.
INJURIES: Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).
Senators: Josh Norris: out for season (shoulder), Anton Forsberg: out (knees), Cam Talbot: out (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
