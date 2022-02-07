Vegas Golden Knights (27-16-3, first in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (23-16-3, fifth in the Pacific)
Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals in the Oilers' 5-3 victory against the Capitals.
The Oilers are 10-2-0 in division play. Edmonton has scored 139 goals and is fifth in the Western Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Leon Draisaitl leads the team with 32.
The Golden Knights are 7-4-0 against Pacific teams. Vegas leads the Western Conference with seven shorthanded goals, led by Reilly Smith with two.
Edmonton knocked off Vegas 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 27.
TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 63 points, scoring 32 goals and adding 31 assists. Nugent-Hopkins has 7 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
Chandler Stephenson has 38 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore has five assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.
Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.
INJURIES: Oilers: Kyle Turris: out (covid-19).
Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: day to day (undisclosed), Nicolas Hague: day to day (undisclosed), Chandler Stephenson: out (health and safety protocols), Dylan Coghlan: out (health and safety protocols).
