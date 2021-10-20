Edmonton Oilers (3-0-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (0-2-1, seventh in the Central)
Glendale, Arizona; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes +155, Oilers -188; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host the Edmonton Oilers.
Arizona went 24-26-6 overall and 12-12-4 at home a season ago. Goalies for the Coyotes allowed 2.8 goals on 30.2 shots per game last season.
Edmonton finished 35-19-2 overall and 19-7-2 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Oilers averaged 3.3 goals on 29.9 shots per game last season.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.
Oilers: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.