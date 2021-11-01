Seattle Kraken (3-5-1, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (6-1-0, third in the Pacific)
Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -211, Kraken +174; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Seattle Kraken.
Edmonton finished 35-19-2 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 16-12-0 at home. Goalies for the Oilers recorded three shutouts last season while compiling a .910 save percentage.
Seattle takes the ice for the 10th game in franchise history. The Kraken have been outscored 28-23 through the first nine games of NHL play.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.
Kraken: Mason Appleton: day to day (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.