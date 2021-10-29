Edmonton Oilers (5-1-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (3-4-1, fourth in the Pacific)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks +117, Oilers -139; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers.
Vancouver went 23-29-4 overall with a 13-12-3 record at home a season ago. Goalies for the Canucks compiled a .900 save percentage while allowing 3.1 goals on 33.2 shots per game last season.
Edmonton went 35-19-2 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 19-7-2 on the road. Goalies for the Oilers allowed 2.7 goals on 30.6 shots per game last season.
In their last meeting on Oct. 13, Edmonton won 3-2.
INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.
Oilers: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.