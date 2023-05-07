Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (50-23-9, second in the Pacific Division)
Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Oilers -174, Golden Knights +148; over/under is 6.5
NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights in game three of the second round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Saturday for the seventh time this season. The Oilers won 5-1 in the last meeting. Leon Draisaitl led the Oilers with two goals.
Edmonton is 24-7-3 against the Pacific Division and 50-23-9 overall. The Oilers have a 21-9-4 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.
Vegas is 51-22-9 overall and 15-10-3 against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights are 51-3-2 when scoring three or more goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has scored 64 goals with 89 assists for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard has five goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.
Jonathan Marchessault has 28 goals and 29 assists for the Golden Knights. Alex Pietrangelo has seven assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-1-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.
Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 5.1 penalties and 15.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.
INJURIES: Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).
Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
