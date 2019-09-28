AMESBURY — The Amesbury High School football game against Masconomet Regional at Landry Stadium was postponed Friday night after mosquitoes in the city tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis.
Amesbury and Salisbury Health Director Jack Morris said a test of a mosquito pool in Amesbury turned up the virus, commonly known as EEE, before noon on Friday.
Although the mosquito pool which tested positive is not known to bite humans, the state Reclamation and Mosquito Control Board ordered spraying to be conducted citywide out of an abundance of caution. The football game, which would have been played in the evening when mosquitoes are active, was rescheduled to noon today, Sept. 28, at Landry Stadium.
“We are always concerned when there is EEE in the environment,” Morris said.
“We have positive isolation but it is creeping its way toward Amesbury. We are very concerned and (Mayor Ken Gray) has taken the appropriate action to spray the city and knock down the population. Hopefully, we won’t have any human infections.”
The virus claimed two lives in the area in 2012 when an elderly man in Georgetown and 63-year-old retired nurse Charlene Manseau of Amesbury died after contracting EEE.
Morris said people who tend to have compromised immune systems, such as the young children and the elderly, are the most at risk for contracting EEE.
“The young haven’t developed their immune system and the elderly are having their immune systems start to depreciate,” Morris said, adding that Manseau had been undergoing cancer treatments when she contracted the virus.
An ultra-low volume application of the adulticide, Zenivex E4-RTU and Duet Duel Action, was scheduled to be sprayed citywide by the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District between 6:45 p.m. and midnight Friday, with Saturday being reserved as an alternate date in case of bad weather.
“That should knock down the population,” Morris said. “Let’s hope that we get our first frost soon,” which would kill mosquitoes.
Because of the planned spraying, all city sponsored outdoor activities scheduled to take place after 6 p.m., Friday were cancelled.
“We have had quite a rapid response from the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control,” Morris said.
“They got notified, they contacted me immediately and were already working on plans to spray the city. That is what we wanted done so, they are on top of this.”
Further information on Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District can be found at www.nemassmosquito.org.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.