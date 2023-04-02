North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 56F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 44F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.