SALISBURY – A Lowell woman was barred from working as an elder care aide Monday after admitting in Newburyport District Court that she stole a client’s ATM card and withdrew thousands of dollars from his account.
Jashira Sanchez, 27, of 141 John St., No. 330, Lowell, was charged by both Salisbury and Newburyport police in May 2018 with several counts of larceny over $250 from a person 60 or older/disabled, improper use of a credit card over $250 and attempting to commit a crime.
The charges cover the theft of the 69-year-old’s ATM card in March 2018, and a check Sanchez later cashed for $500, according to court records.
On Monday, Sanchez pleaded guilty to two of the charges and was sentenced to two years of probation. The remaining charges were either dismissed or continued without a finding for two years.
During that time, Sanchez must pay $2,498 in restitution, stay out of trouble with the law, and must not work as a home health aide or elder caregiver. She was also ordered not to work in private homes and to stay away from the victim.
Sanchez used the man’s bank card several times in Newburyport, Seabrook and Lowell, as well as at Walmart in Seabrook, according to a police report. In all, she stole $4,000 from the victim from March 6-26, 2018.
When a Salisbury police detective reached Sanchez by phone in early May 2018, she denied stealing the credit card and check, saying her client gave them both to her and authorized the withdrawals.
Salisbury police Detective Keith Forget then asked her to visit the police station for an interview. Although she agreed to the meeting, she failed to show up, according to his report.
Forget visited the victim a few days later and was told that he kept his ATM card in his wallet and his checkbook on an end table near his couch. When Forget showed him a copy of the cashed check, the man said that while the signature looked like his, he didn’t remember the specific check or being asked by Sanchez to sign it.
The man’s son told police that his father was an easy target for such a crime because of his memory loss, according to Forget’s report.
The son also told Forget that his family hired Sanchez through a Danvers elder care business. A check of her work log showed that she was taking care of the man on the days withdrawals were made from the bank, investigators said.
Newburyport police later charged her with larceny over $250 from a person 60 or older/disabled and improper use of a credit card over $250.