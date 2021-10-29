LAWRENCE — To help voters make a more informed decision on Election Day, The Eagle-Tribune asked each Lawrence candidate to share why they are running and and their opinion on assorted city issues.
Some answers have been edited for length and clarity. Not all candidates responded as of press time.
City Council At-Large
Kelvin Moreno Garcia
Why are you running?
I am running because I believe in my city’s future. We are experiencing exponential growth and I believe we need the right leadership to make sure our community remains strong during these challenging times. I am also running because some of our leaders are lacking vested interest to do the best for our community. As a father of two, I am committed to bringing the best to our community.
What do you think is the most important issue facing Lawrence right now?
As a father of two girls, the school system issue is in top of my mind for me personally. I believe we need to work together with the state to create a comprehensive plan that includes parents, teachers, students and elected officials.
What other issues concern you? Homelessness: We are seeing an increase in the homeless population in our city. I believe we need to be proactive on this issue before it gets too out of hand. Public safety: For me public safety includes every aspect of our resident quality of life in our city, from parks cleanliness to quiet neighborhoods. City Strategic Planning: As our community continues to grow and our public services will be overwhelmed. Proper planning can make sure we grow as a community and our services keep up with it as well.
Do you support the ballot question asking for a tax override for the Leahy School?
Yes, I do.
How do you feel any COVID-19 relief money should be spent in the city?
Those funds should be spent in programs that improve our residents quality of life, rental assistance for lower income residents, expand child care program for lower income resident looking for work, homeless housing, improving access to health care and mental counseling for those who need it.
Why are you running?
To try and improve the city for those that will be here after I die.
What do you think is the most important issue facing Lawrence right now?
Lack of transparency from most city officials.
What other issues concern you?
City infrastructure, schools, lack of after school activities for children.
Do you support the ballot question asking for a tax override for the Leahy School?
Due to the lack of transparency on this issue from the city, I cannot support it as presented.
How do you feel any COVID-19 relief money should be spent in the city?
The money should be used where it is most needed, on the citizens.
Pavel Payano (incumbent)
Why are you running?
I am running to serve and strengthen the Lawrence community. I will continue to advocate for our city to be transparent and accountable to Lawrence residents and to ensure that we are addressing the myriad of issues that continue to affect our community. Over the past four years I have continuously voted against needless tax increases on homeowners and have advocated for fiscally responsible policies. As Chair of the Public Safety Committee, I have pushed for efforts to increase staffing at the Lawrence Police Department, led efforts to create citywide surveillance camera policy, and in supporting efforts to educate residents on COVID prevention, testing and vaccines. As the Chair of the Charter Committee, I led a yearlong effort to change our City Charter and opposed efforts to remove our right to elect a Mayor through a Special Election.
What do you think is the most important issue facing Lawrence right now?
Lawrence is facing a myriad of important issues among them are 1) supporting small businesses that have been affected by both the Gas Emergency and COVID; continuing to ensure that Lawrence residents have access to vaccinations and testing sites, and lobbying for all schools to be fully staffed and be safe spaces where students are able to receive an excellent education and increased access to post-secondary completion.
What other issues concern you? To address the rising cost of picking up and disposing our waste and its environmental effects. I have pushed for Lawrence’s first citywide Recycling Ordinance that would mandate that the city create a plan to decrease waste, mandate recycling, and bring in state funds to buy new larger recycling bins for all of Lawrence. I am also concerned about the staffing issues within our public schools which has highly contributed to the public safety issue at the Lawrence High School. We need to support efforts that will ensure more parental and community involvement within our public schools and we need to have a definitive plan (with a timeline) on the end of receivership.
Do you support the ballot question asking for a tax override for the Leahy School?
Since I was on the School Committee, I have constantly highlighted the fact that Lawrence’s leaders have had no plan in addressing the negative consequences that heavy increases in new housing in downtown Lawrence have had on our Public Schools. This has resulted in the need to increase classroom space by redeveloping the aging school buildings in the area. Unfortunately for decades our leaders have failed to prioritize our youth’s education and have periodically underfunded our schools or refused to fulfill the city’s responsibility of maintaining our school buildings. While I personally believe that our community should leverage the millions in state funding to build this needed school, I also believe that there has not been enough transparency and education on what the costs will be to homeowners.
How do you feel any COVID-19 relief money should be spent in the city?
As a member of the Budget & Finance Committee I have advocated for more transparency around how Lawrence will be spending our COVID-19 relief money. There should be more community voices informing the process so that we can make sure we use these resources to build capacity in addressing ongoing COVID issues, invest in our city’s dated infrastructure, support education interventions that address the loss of learning COVID caused, and continue to support our small businesses.
Ana Levy (incumbent)
Why are you running?
Our community needs strong leadership and a defined voice to speak up for the City of Lawrence. I am that voice. Together we are the solution!!!
What do you think is the most important issue facing Lawrence right now?
Covid-19, safety, education at School, housing, employment needs, mismanagement of resources
What other issues concern you?
Adolescent pregnancy, child abuse and neglect, crime, domestic violence, drug use, pollution, mismanagement of resources, lack of funding for schools and services, ethnic conflict, health disparities
Do you support the ballot question asking for a tax override for the Leahy School?
No. I think that we can build the school without raising tax over the 2.5%
How do you feel any COVID-19 relief money should be spent in the city?
Housing, school, safety and creating youth job program for our community.
City Council District AMaria De La Cruz (incumbent)
Why are you running?
This is my 3rd time running for City Council District A. The reason I am running its because we need to move this city to reach high goals such as better school buildings, higher schools score/levels, more entrepreneur business, recreational and after schools program. I want to continue fighting to remove MCAS and change the school curriculum for our children to learn better skills such as clean energy, green jobs, electricity, plumbing, sustainable energy, and those fields that will help students to do more hands-on and vocational preparation that will help them to choose if they don’t want to pay those college tuitions that is killing our generation today. I also would like to see more civic curriculum that will help students to engage in programs that will help them get deeper knowledge on U.S and global culture.
What do you think is the most important issue facing Lawrence right now?
Lawrence needs to engage everyone in the education of the children. Mr. (Jeffrey) Riley brought in Charter School ideas and he forgot to establish those programs to LPS. Parents needs to sit at the table and work together with elected officials as the Mayor, Councilors, School Committees, business owners, churches and non-profit organizations as well.
What other issues concern you?
I am concern about our youth and community engagement. I am concern about parents having two jobs to be able to pay rent, but the children are left at home unsupervised for too long during the day. I am also concern about elected officials who are not engage in the community problems and they only care about their personal interest. I am concern about our students not getting prepare as the 21st century requires for them to be successful in life. I am concern about college tuitions and curriculum that is not helping students to graduate in two years and they get in loans that they won’t be able to pay and they leave college in debts and they have to get any job to survive and those loans’ interests go higher and higher.
Do you support the ballot question asking for a tax override for the Leahy School?
As an educator and teaching in places as the Oliver’s school where every morning I had to get water and Clorox to disinfect not only my desk, and the students as well due to rats jumping everywhere. Students spent most of their time in school. They deserve a place clean, with no lead, clean energy and clean water for them to drink. They also deserve a better cafeteria in which they cook real food, not frozen pizza. Students needs to have a gym to exercise their body and mind. As taxpayers we have to invest in education, we have to take advantage. The state is providing part of the millions we will have to pay. This is the time that we, as Lawrencians, take responsibilities.
How do you feel any COVID-19 relief money should be spent in the city?
Covid-19 Money should go to cover all the needs we have. There are lots of homeless people who are sick and they don’t have a shelter in the winter and they will get worse if we don’t invest in them. We have families with no health insurance who need to go to the hospital. There are needs to invest on child care and continue to provide vaccines and educate people more. If you have further question, don’t hesitate to call.
City Council District C
Gregory Del Rosario
Why are you running?
I am running to meet the needs of the residents in my district. The district leadership has not impacted the lives of the people in District C. My goal is to respond to the needs of all stakeholders in my district and work collaboratively with my colleagues for the benefit of all.
What do you think is the most important issue facing Lawrence right now?
The most important issue facing Lawrence right now is the crisis at Lawrence High School. The fights and circus surrounding the campus is not conducive to learning. I don’t want to blame anyone. It is time to invest in our future, our youth, by building the support and educational structures Lawrence’s young learners need to one day lead.
What other issue concerns you?
My campaign focuses on the youth. It is another issue that is important to me, especially as a father. My goal to address this issue is to work to increase accessibility to sports programs and other youth activities that currently exist in the city and create programs to meet emerging needs.
Do you support the ballot question asking for a tax override for the Leahy School?
I do not support the Leahy School tax override.
How do you feel any COVID-19 relief money should be spent in the city?
The Covid money should be spent on preventative measures to continue to keep our residents safe and on reinforcing the front line – the firefighters, police department, limited DPW, and, wherever and however proper and possible, LGH and The Greater Lawrence Family Health Center.
Jorge Gonzalez (incumbent)
Why are you running?
With my experience I can move the city forward
What do you think is the most important issue facing Lawrence right now?
Crime
What other issues concern you?
Education
Do you support the ballot question asking for a tax override for the Leahy School?
Yes
How do you feel any COVID-19 relief money should be spent in the city?
In school programs that guide our families and children to be more educated about any civil related issues and how to prevent it from spreading more in our community.