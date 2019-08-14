ANDREW YANG will be giving a speech at 6:30 P.M. AUG. 16 at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St. in Plaistow.
Visit mobilize.us/yang2020events to sign up.
About Andrew Yang
An entrepreneur, attorney and philanthropist, Yang is the founder of Venture for America (VFA), a nonprofit that focuses on creating jobs in struggling American cities. Yang worked in various startups and early stage growth companies as a founder or executive from 2000 to 2009. After founding VFA in 2011, Yang was selected by the Obama administration in 2012 as a "Champion of Change" and in 2015 as a "Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship." He is the author of the 2014 book "Smart People Should Build Things" and the 2018 book "The War on Normal People."
On Nov. 6, 2017, Yang launched his campaign for the Democratic nomination. His signature policy is what he calls the "Freedom Dividend," a form of universal basic income (UBI) of $1,000 a month for every American adult over age 18. Yang believes UBI is a necessary response to the rapid development of automation, which is increasingly leading to workforce challenges. He believes that job displacement by automation is what led to the election of Donald Trump in 2016. The other two central elements of his platform are "Medicare for All" and "human-centered capitalism." Over 100 policy proposals have been listed on his campaign website.
