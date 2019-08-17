BILL WELD will be speaking at 7:30 A.M. AUG. 23 at the Tuscan Kitchen for the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Salem Rotary Club.
About Bill Weld
An attorney, businessman and Republican politician who served as the 68th governor of Massachusetts from 1991 to 1997, Weld is running for the Republican nomination for president.
A Harvard and Oxford graduate, Weld began his career as legal counsel to the House Committee on the Judiciary before becoming the United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts and, later, the United States Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division. He worked on a series of high-profile public corruption cases and later resigned in protest of an ethics scandal and associated investigations into Attorney General Edwin Meese.
Weld was elected governor in 1990. In the 1994 election, he was reelected by the largest margin of victory in Massachusetts history. In 1996, he was the Republican nominee for the United States Senate in Massachusetts, losing to Democratic incumbent John Kerry.
Weld resigned as governor in 1997 to focus on his nomination by President Bill Clinton to serve as ambassador to Mexico. Due to opposition by socially conservative Senate Foreign Relations committee Chairman Jesse Helms, he was denied a hearing before the Foreign Relations committee and withdrew his nomination.
After moving to New York in 2000, Weld sought the Republican nomination for governor of New York in the 2006 election. When the Republican Party instead endorsed John Faso, Weld withdrew from the race.
In 2016, Weld left the Republican Party to become the Libertarian Party running mate of former governor of New Mexico Gary Johnson. They received nearly 4.5 million popular votes, the best-ever showing for a Libertarian ticket and the best showing for any third-party ticket since 1996.
After returning to the Republican Party, Weld announced on April 15, 2019 that he would challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 Republican primaries.
