CORY BOOKER will be speaking at 4 P.M. AUG. 17 at a house party, 31 Hawkins Glen Drive in Salem, New Hampshire.
About Cory Booker
Booker was elected the first African American U.S. Senator from New Jersey in 2013. He previously served as the mayor of Newark. On Feb. 1, 2019, he announced his campaign to run for the Democratic nomination for president.
Born in Washington, D.C., and raised New Jersey, Booker attended Stanford University. He won an upset victory for a seat on the Municipal Council of Newark in 1998, where he staged a 10-day hunger strike and briefly lived in a tent to draw attention to urban development issues in the city.
Booker supports women's rights, affirmative action, same-sex marriage and single-payer healthcare. During his five years in office, Booker co-sponsored and voted for the Employment Non-Discrimination Act (2013), tougher sanctions against Iran, sponsored the Bipartisan Budget Act (2013), voted for the National Defense Authorization Act (2014), co-sponsored the Respect for Marriage Act (2014) and led the successful push to pass the First Step Act (2018). In 2017, he became the first sitting senator to testify against another when he testified against Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions during his confirmation hearing. In April 2018, following the FBI raid on the offices of Michael Cohen–President Donald Trump's personal attorney–Booker together with Chris Coons, Lindsey Graham, and Thom Tillis, introduced the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act to limit the executive powers of the president.
