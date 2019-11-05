Incumbent James Fiorentini, seeking a record ninth term as Haverhill’s mayor, faces the challenge of Haverhill police officer Dan Trocki, a political newcomer.
Haverhill Mayor
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Mayor
|James Fiorentini (i)
|6,503
|Mayor
|Daniel Trocki
|4,785
(i) Denotes incumbent
* Denotes winner
Voters chose 9 city councilors from these 16 candidates — 9 incumbents and seven challengers. The winners will serve the next two years.
Haverhill City Council
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|* Melinda Barrett (i)
|5,374
|* Joseph Bevilacqua (i)
|6,029
|* Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien (i)
|4,570
|Stravos Dimakis
|2,817
|Douglas Edison
|2,521
|* Timothy Jordan (i)
|4,756
|Nicholas Golden
|4,356
|* Colin LePage (i)
|4,962
|* William Macek (i)
|4,444
|* Michael McGonagle (i)
|4,643
|* John Michitson (i)
|5,507
|Joseph Patrick Sherlock
|3,903
|Kenneth Quimby Jr.
|2,967
|Fred Simmons
|2,985
|Thomas Sullivan (i)
|4,869
|Shaun Toohey
|3,535
(i) Denotes incumbent
* Denotes winner
Voters chose three School Committee members from these six candidates — three incumbents and three challengers. The winners will serve the next four years.
Haverhill School Committee
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Sven Amirian (i)
|4,203
|* Gail Sullivan (i)
|5,895
|* Scott Wood Jr. (i)
|5,584
|* Toni Sapienza-Donais
|4,268
|Stephanie Lynn Viola
|3,276
|Thomas Grannemann
|3,686
(i) Denotes incumbent
* Denotes winner