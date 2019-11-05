Incumbent James Fiorentini, seeking a record ninth term as Haverhill’s mayor, faces the challenge of Haverhill police officer Dan Trocki, a political newcomer.

Haverhill Mayor

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES
Mayor James Fiorentini (i) 6,503
Mayor Daniel Trocki 4,785

(i) Denotes incumbent 

* Denotes winner

Voters chose 9 city councilors from these 16 candidates — 9 incumbents and seven challengers. The winners will serve the next two years.

Haverhill City Council

CANDIDATE VOTES
* Melinda Barrett (i) 5,374
* Joseph Bevilacqua (i) 6,029
* Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien (i) 4,570
Stravos Dimakis 2,817
Douglas Edison 2,521
* Timothy Jordan (i) 4,756
Nicholas Golden 4,356
* Colin LePage (i) 4,962
* William Macek (i) 4,444
* Michael McGonagle (i) 4,643
* John Michitson (i) 5,507
Joseph Patrick Sherlock 3,903
Kenneth Quimby Jr. 2,967
Fred Simmons 2,985
Thomas Sullivan (i) 4,869
Shaun Toohey 3,535

(i) Denotes incumbent 

* Denotes winner

Voters chose three School Committee members from these six candidates — three incumbents and three challengers. The winners will serve the next four years.

Haverhill School Committee

CANDIDATE VOTES
Sven Amirian (i) 4,203
* Gail Sullivan (i) 5,895
* Scott Wood Jr. (i) 5,584
* Toni Sapienza-Donais 4,268
Stephanie Lynn Viola 3,276
Thomas Grannemann 3,686

(i) Denotes incumbent 

* Denotes winner

