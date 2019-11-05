Lawrence City Council: At-Large
|CADIDATE
|VOTES
|Celina Reyes
|Wander DeJesus Morel
|Richard Russel
|Pavel Payano
|Ana Levy
|Jackie Marmol
* Denotes winner
Lawrence City Council: District A
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Maria de la Cruz (i)
|433*
|Frankie Caraballo
|314
|Sandy Almonte
|33 (unofficial)
* Denotes winner
Lawrence City Council: District B
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|* Estela Reyes (i)
|837
|Alcibiades Acosta
|183
* Denotes winner
Lawrence City Council: District C
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Kendrys Vasquez (i)
|548*
|Jorge Gonzalez
|290
* Denotes winner
Lawrence City Council: District D
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Lee Fickenworth
|97
|Jeovanny Rodriguez
|809*
* Denotes winner
Lawrence City Council: District E
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|*David Abdoo (i)
|927
|Jose L. Madera Jr.
|431
* Denotes winner
Lawrence City Council: District F
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|*Marc Laplante (i)
|590
|Gregorio Delrosario
|323
* Denotes winner
Lawrence School Committee
Lawrence School Committee: District A
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Donna Bertolino (i)
|283
|Kassandra Infante
|415*
* Denotes winner
There are no candidates for Districts B, C and F.
Lawrence School Committee: District D
|CANDIDATES
|VOTES
|Joshua Alba
* Denotes winner
Lawrence School Committee: District E
|CANDIDATES
|VOTES
|Patricia Mariano
* Denotes winner
Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee
Greater Lawrence Technical School
|CANDIDATES
|VOTES
|Brenda Rozzi
|Leo Lamontagne
|Stephany Infante
|Zoila Disla
|Vivian Marmol
|* Francisco Surillo
|5,981
* Denotes winner