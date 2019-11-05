Lawrence City Council: At-Large

CADIDATE VOTES
Celina Reyes
Wander DeJesus Morel
Richard Russel
Pavel Payano
Ana Levy
Jackie Marmol

* Denotes winner

Lawrence City Council: District A

CANDIDATE VOTES
Maria de la Cruz (i) 433*
Frankie Caraballo 314
Sandy Almonte 33 (unofficial)

* Denotes winner

Lawrence City Council: District B

CANDIDATE VOTES
* Estela Reyes (i) 837
Alcibiades Acosta 183

* Denotes winner

Lawrence City Council: District C

CANDIDATE VOTES
Kendrys Vasquez (i) 548*
Jorge Gonzalez 290

* Denotes winner

Lawrence City Council: District D

CANDIDATE VOTES
Lee Fickenworth 97
Jeovanny Rodriguez 809*

* Denotes winner

Lawrence City Council: District E

CANDIDATE VOTES
*David Abdoo (i) 927
Jose L. Madera Jr. 431

* Denotes winner

Lawrence City Council: District F

CANDIDATE VOTES
*Marc Laplante (i) 590
Gregorio Delrosario 323

* Denotes winner

Lawrence School Committee 

Lawrence School Committee: District A

CANDIDATE VOTES
Donna Bertolino (i) 283
Kassandra Infante 415*

* Denotes winner

There are no candidates for Districts B, C and F.

Lawrence School Committee: District D

CANDIDATES VOTES
Joshua Alba

* Denotes winner

Lawrence School Committee: District E

CANDIDATES VOTES
Patricia Mariano

* Denotes winner

Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee 

Greater Lawrence Technical School

CANDIDATES VOTES
Brenda Rozzi
Leo Lamontagne
Stephany Infante
Zoila Disla
Vivian Marmol
* Francisco Surillo 5,981

* Denotes winner

