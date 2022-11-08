BOSTON — Democrat Maura Healey sailed to victory in Massachusetts governor's race on Tuesday, soundly defeating Republican Geoff Diehl to become the first woman and openly gay candidate to win the state’s top elected post.
The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed at 8 Tuesday night.
“Massachusetts is home to the first public park, school and library in America. The first ironworks, printing press — and the first battle of the Revolution,” Healey posted on social media after the race was called. “Massachusetts wasn’t built on division or fear. It was built on courage, and built by working together to get things done.”
Turnout in Tuesday's election was expected to be lackluster, with officials estimating less than half of the state's 4.8 million registered voters would cast ballots before the polls closed. The exact turnout won't be known for days.
More than 1 million voters cast their votes ahead of Tuesday by mail and during a two week-long early voting period that wrapped up on Friday.
Libertarian candidate Kevin Reed and his running-mate for lieutenant governor, Peter Everett, were also on Tuesday's ballot.
Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, will replace two-term Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who weren't seeking a third term.
They also shift control of the state’s top two elected offices back to Democrats for the first time in eight years.
Healey, who has been attorney general since 2015, ran an upbeat and well-funded campaign that focused mostly on improving the state’s affordability, upholding abortion protections and expanding employment opportunities.
Diehl, a former state representative, and his running-mate Leah Allen, of Danvers, ran on a "personal liberties" platform that focused on opposition to COVID-19 mandates, expanding school choice, and setting limits on abortions. He also called for cutting taxes and lowering energy costs.
His candidacy was backed by former President Donald Trump, who said the Whitman Republican would govern the state "with an iron fist" if elected.
Healey called Diehl too “extreme” for deep-blue Massachusetts and highlighted his support for Trump’s unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Diehl criticized Healey as a “radical leftist” whose policies will drive up energy costs and taxes in the state, while taking away parental rights.
But Diehl’s also campaign struggled from a lack of fundraising, which prevented him from spending much on TV and radio advertising.
In contrast, Healey had a sizable campaign war chest at her disposal that allowed her to dominate the airwaves throughout much of the gubernatorial race.
Polls had consistently shown Healey with a double digit lead over her Republican rival, including among the “unenrolled" or independent voters who make up more than 60% of the state’s electorate.
In other statewide races Tuesday, Democrat Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor, faced Republican Jay McMahon, a Bourne lawyer, in the race to replace Healey as the state’s attorney general.
Incumbent Secretary of State William Galvin, a Democrat, was facing a challenge from Republican nominee Rayla Campbell and Green-Rainbow candidate Juan Sanchez to win a historic eighth term, which would make him one of the longest-serving secretaries of state in the nation.
In the state auditor’s race, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, and Republican Anthony Amore of Winchester were battling for votes along with three independent candidates to replace Democrat Suzanne Bump, who isn’t seeking a fourth term.
And incumbent Treasurer Deb Goldberg was facing a challenge from Libertarian candidate Cristina Crawford to win another term as the state's financial watchdog.
Crawford needs more than the 3% of the vote to restore the Libertarian Party’s status as a major political party ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
Besides state and congressional races, voters were also deciding ballot questions to tax the state's top earners, set spending limits on dental insurers, expand retail beer wine sales, and repeal a law authorizing state driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
