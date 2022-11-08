The Rockingham County executive councilor race was too close to call Tuesday night.
Republican Janet Stevens, the incumbent, held a lead over Democratic challenger Katherine Harake at time of publication.
Stevens had received 56% of votes to Harake's 44% of votes, as 18% of Rockingham County reported results.
Harake, of Hampton, has a financial and international business background.
The 50-year-old supports women's rights, energy and education.
In her response to a recent Eagle-Tribune survey, Harake said she would approve and expedite energy efficiency programs to save on rising energy bills. She also strives to improve New Hampshire's public education system as an executive councilor.
Executive Councilor Janet Stevens, of Rye, has served as executive councilor since 2021, is a gubernatorial appointee and small business owner. She is also a municipal government leader.
In her response to a recent Eagle-Tribune survey, Stevens said she would continue to secure fuel assistance and improve infrastructure.
Stevens also said she'll continue to work toward improving New Hampshire's housing crisis, lowering fuel and electric costs and improving access to behavioral health care.
At deadline, only one Rockingham County town had reported votes. Hampstead's Town Clerk Patricia Curran reported that 2802 votes were cast for Stevens and 1685 votes went to Harake.
