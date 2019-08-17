JAY INSLEE will speak at the Stonyfield climate forum in Londonderry at 7 P.M. AUG. 22.
About Jay Inslee
An American politician, author, and lawyer serving as the 23rd and current governor of Washington since 2013. A Democrat, he served in the House of Representatives from 1993 to 1995 and then again from 1999 to 2012.
Born and raised in Seattle, Inslee graduated from the University of Washington and Willamette University College of Law.
As governor, Inslee emphasized climate change, education and drug policy reform. Inslee, State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and State Solicitor General Noah Purcell sued the Trump Administration over Executive Order 13769, which halted travel for 90 days from seven Muslim-majority countries and imposed a total ban on Syrian refugees entering the United States. The case, Washington v. Trump, led to the order being blocked by the courts and it was later superseded by other executive orders.
On March 1, 2019, Inslee officially announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president.
Source: Wikipedia