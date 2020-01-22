JOE BIDEN will speak at the Mary Fisk Elementary School, 14 Main St. at NOON on JAN. 25.
About Joe Biden
Before becoming President Barack Obama’s Vice President in 2009, Biden served as a senator from Delaware for more than 30 years.
Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and grew up in New Castle County, Delaware. He studied at the University of Delaware before receiving his law degree from Syracuse University.
He became a lawyer in 1969 and was elected to the New Castle County Council in 1970. He was first elected to the U.S. Senate from Delaware in 1972, when he became the sixth youngest senator in American history.
Biden previously ran for president in 1988 and in 2008.
Source: Wikipedia