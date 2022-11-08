LIVE: Election Day gets underway in Valley, NH

Against the backdrop of a deep partisan divide and bitter acrimony between the GOP and Democrats over the economy, voting, immigration, crime, climate change and abortion, voters in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire cast their Election Day ballots.
The results could represent a watershed moment in American politics or at least a strong indicator of the direction in which Americans want their country to move.
Plaistow, N.H. — 10:11 a.m.
Our first stop in live coverage of the mid-term elections 2022 was the bordertown of Plaistow, New Hampshire, where voters cast their ballots in the public works building, a wide open space where ballot check-in stations and voting booths stood where trucks usually park.
Town Moderator Bob Harb said the turnout has been good, with 516 ballots cast between 7 and 9 a.m.
He expects a strong turnout, based on the mood here. People are anxious to vote, he said.
Asked to put the mood here into words, he said the following:
"I think people are concerned about the country, and people want to express their opinions, and the best way to do it is by voting," Harb said.
The Eagle-Tribune approached four people after they exited the building, and all of them had responses to our question asking them what brought them out to vote, in particular, this year.
David and Camille English, a retired couple, came out to vote because of the economy.
"The price of oil," said David.
"And food," said Camille.
Rayne Zukas, 27, came out to vote to protect abortion rights.
"I have a lot of family where that affected their lives, and I couldn't imagine what life would have been like if they were forced to go through with it," he said.
Andy Ommen, 45, came out to vote in the U.S. Senate race. Was there an issue related to the race that is important?
"Preserving Democracy," Ommen said.
Hampstead, N.H. — 11:15 a.m.
At 11:15 in Hampstead at the Middle School, home of the Hampstead Hawks, voting was brisk.
Mother Sabin Thompson came to the polls with her daughter, Alanna Thompson, who just registered after returning to Hampstead from Florida.
Sabin said she felt a sense of urgency about voting, that it was especially important to vote at this time.
Alanna said her mom told her she had never seen so many people at the polls.
Three other people we spoke with said they were especially motivated to vote because they do not like the direction the country is headed in.
They included Jim and Deborah Troisi.
Why were they voting?
"The state of the country," Jim said.
Rich Redican, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, said he supports a strong defense.
"Under this administration, everything that was set and going well under Trump, has slowed down, been (reversed), and is going the wrong way," he said.
The Brust family, from Salem, had the economy on their minds when they voted Tuesday at the Mary A. Fisk School in Salem. From left, George, Haley and Debbie Brust.
Salem, N.H. — 12:30 p.m.
Poll workers had to hold on to their signs as the wind was whipping during the mid-day,
As far as the mid-term elections go, the four people we talked to as they exited the polls all expressed great concern about the state of the economy.
Three members of the Brust family, the mom and dad, and their daughter, had similar views.
The daughter, Haley Brust, 25, is living at home because housing prices are so high. She's looking to buy a house but is discouraged by the prices.
What is motivating her to vote?
"I'm trying to get taxes lower," she said.
Her mom, Debbie, said the economy is her number one issue. The father, George, concurred.
"Same," he said. "the economy, gas prices and all that."
Another voter expressed similar sentiments. "This economy is headed in the wrong direction," said Laurie Desroches. "We need some big changes."
Time to shift south of the border and see how the voting is progressing at Merrimack Valley polling places in Massachusetts.