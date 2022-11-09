BOSTON — Massachusetts voters have approved plans to tax the state’s top earners, set spending limits on dental insurers and uphold a law authorizing driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants, but balked at expanding retail beer and wine sales.
Topping the list of referendums on Tuesday’s ballot that won approval from voters was Question 1, which will amend the state Constitution to set a new 4% surtax on the portion of an individual’s annual income over $1 million. The money will be earmarked for transportation and education projects.
With 95% of the voting precincts counted, the measure was ahead by nearly 52% to 48% when the Associated Press called it Wednesday afternoon.
Fair Share for Massachusetts campaign manager Jeron Mariani, praised the passage of the referendum, which he said will "create a permanently fairer tax system and deliver billions of dollars in new revenue for our public schools, colleges, roads, bridges, and transit systems.”
Supporters of the so-called 'millionaires' tax' argued the state’s wealthiest residents can afford to dig deeper into their pockets to drum up more funding to fix potholed roads and provide more funding for schools.
Opponents argued the plan will hurt businesses and drive away the wealthy by imposing what they called the "largest tax increase" in state history.
The Coalition to Stop the Tax Hike Amendment opposed Question 1 and said it was "disappointed" by passage of the measure which it said will hurt small businesses as they struggle with inflation, supply chain issues and lingering impacts of the pandemic.
"There is no guarantee that this ill-conceived amendment will increase spending for either education nor transportation," DJ Cence, the group's spokesman, said in a statement. "It will, however, severely impact retirees, homeowners, and hardworking residents across the state."
Locally, Question 1 was rejected by a majority of voters in a number of communities in the north of Boston region, ranging from affluent towns like Marblehead and Andover to working-class Methuen and Haverhill, according to preliminary results.
But the measure also had a lot of support from voters in the region’s biggest cities, including Lawrence, Lynn, Salem, Newburyport and Gloucester.
It also won a majority of the votes in Swampscott, hometown of outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker, who publicly opposed the proposed surtax.
The millionaires' tax was the most expensive question on Tuesday's ballot, with supporters and opponents of the measure raising more than $43 million.
Voters also approved Question 2, which would require dental insurance companies to spend at least 83% of every dollar they are paid on "expenses and quality improvements" instead of administrative costs. With about 85% of precincts counted, the measure was up by 71% of the vote.
Backers say the move is aimed at breaking up a "monopoly" in the dental insurance industry by putting dental insurance spending limits in line with medical insurers. They praised the passage of the measure.
"For too long, dental insurers around the country have virtue-signaled that they care about patients while their deceptive playbook ranges from not-for-profit tricks to forcing doctors to engage in medical discrimination or fear the consequences,” said Mouhab Rizkallah, an orthodontist and chairman of the Yes on 2 campaign. “No more!"
Critics, which included insurers, argued the plan would set "unprecedented" rules on the dental industry that will drive up costs for patients and dental providers.
"While we are disappointed with the outcome of the election, we are committed to working with regulators, lawmakers and other stakeholders to protect families and businesses from the potential consequences of this ballot question that could lead to higher costs and less access to dental care,” the No on 2 campaign said in a statement.
But voters rejected Question 3, which calls for gradually increasing the number of beer and wine licenses supermarkets and other retailers can own over the next decade. The measure failed by a vote of 55% to 45%, according to preliminary results.
The referendum was put on the ballot by the Massachusetts Package Store Association, which billed it as a compromise with convenience stores that have been pushing for more licenses, which are tightly controlled by the state.
Large retailers such as Total Wine criticized the referendum as an attempt to stifle competition in the beer and wine market and filed an unsuccessful lawsuit to keep it off the ballot.
Meanwhile, voters approved Question 4, which would uphold a controversial new state law that authorizes driver’s licenses for people living in the U.S. illegally. Voters decided to uphold the law by nearly 54% to 46.4%, according to the preliminary results.
Supporters argue it would improve public safety and the livelihoods of the undocumented motorists who are already driving on the state’s roadways.
But critics say the new law lacks basic safeguards to prevent abuses and would unfairly reward people who are living in the country illegally.
Massachusetts, with its strong consumer protection laws, is often viewed as a testing ground for changes in law and policy through the ballot box, outcome of Tuesday's election could reverberate beyond the Bay State with other states looking at wealth taxes and other policy changes.
There are no limits on contributions to ballot campaigns, and unions, big corporations and special interest groups on either side of the initiatives have poured more than $66 million into efforts to sway voters, according to disclosures with the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
