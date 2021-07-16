DERRY — Summer sizzle, friends and family are making for some fun, warm-weather days.
Thanks to Derry's Recreation Department, schools and other supporters, a local park is offering a full lineup of daily themed programs and activities.
Animal experts from the Wildlife Encounters Ecology Center and Farm School were featured recently when they paid a visit to Don Ball Park, showing off some furry animals and reptiles to children and their parents.
Snakes, a fox and many more creatures put on their best behavior so children could feel their fur and touch their skin.
Led by Wildlife Encounters founder, director and educator Derek Small, the presentation has been a popular fixture in Derry for many years, with Small coming to town to host shows at schools, libraries and summer recreation programs.
To learn more about the summer schedule at Don Ball Park or for other summer opportunities, call Derry Parks and Recreation at 603-432-6136.