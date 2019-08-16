MANCHESTER, N.H. — President Donald Trump took a trip down memory lane as he spoke to thousands of supporters at Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester Thursday night.
The Granite State was the first state he won in the primary, and he said he should have won it in the general election.
“We should have won New Hampshire, it was taken away,” Trump said. “It’s not your fault,” he told the crowd.
Trump touted his accomplishments with the economy at his first 2020 campaign rally in New Hampshire.
He told the crowd that Republicans need to win in 2020 so that the economy continues to thrive and crime rates continue to decline.
“If I didn’t win the election the markets would have crashed, in 2020 that’s more true,” Trump said, telling the crowd that their 401(k)s are at risk in the next election.
He also took credit for the low unemployment rate and rising wages in the Granite State since he took office.
Then Trump dove into his “America first” priorities, talking about using tariffs to drive manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.
“Man have we turned things around,” he said.
If a business owner doesn’t want to pay tariffs, he said “come make your products in America, come make your products in New Hampshire.”
This was the day after Trump said he would delay a new set of tariffs aimed at China so that they would not interfere with holiday shopping.
He said that he didn’t want to raise taxes. Trump gave a shoutout to Gov. Chris Sununu for doing just that in New Hampshire since he was elected.
He also acknowledged other high-profile Republicans who were sitting to his side, including Cory Lewandowski of Windham. Trump urged his former campaign manager to run for the Senate against incumbent Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.
When he turned to talk about immigration, Trump said a Republican majority in both legislative chambers is needed to “end sanctuary cities” and put American jobs and families first.
Trump also pulled out his nicknames for opponents, when he talked about polling.
He said that he heard three Democratic opponents tied him in the polls. “I don’t think so, one of them has a rally (down the street) of 100,” he said, referencing a rally organized by Joe Biden’s New Hampshire campaign, which the former vice president did not attend.
“Whoever it is it’s not going to matter,” Trump said. Acknowledging that “Sleepy Joe might limp through the finish line.”
Trump warned “a vote for Democrats is a vote for radical socialism.”
He portrayed his Democrat opponents as all the same, boiling down candidates’ policies to “socialism.”
“Democrats are trying to tear America apart,” Trump said. “They use the term Nazi. You couldn’t use it. Now they use it constantly.”
There was one heckler who was escorted out of the arena Thursday evening.
As he was escorted out, Trump heckled back, and said: “That guy has a serious weight problem, go home and start exercising.”
The crowd booed the man as he left, and chants of “U.S.A.” carried through the arena.
Hearing the chants throughout the evening, Trump said that usually he heard that New Hampshire is pretty well-behaved, but he was glad that “you are not acting like it, (showing) enthusiasm for our country.”