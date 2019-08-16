MANCHESTER, N.H. — While thousands packed the Southern New Hampshire University Arena to hear President Donald Trump speak, about 30 supporters of Joe Biden gathered at the Portland Pie Co. to talk about the former vice president’s campaign.
Stuffed in a small room with six tables, munching on several types of pizza, campaign members discussed Biden’s qualities with interested voters.
“We are here because we are standing up to hate just down the road,” announced Biden’s New Hampshire Organizing Director Peter Dougherty, 28, of Manchester. “This is our moment, our chance. We need to talk to people now about what (Joe Biden) can do.”
High energy and chants of “Go, Joe! Go, Joe!” could be heard throughout the restaurant from supporters and interested voters of all ages.
“He’s experienced, he knows the ropes, the rules in Washington, (and) he understands politics,” said 66-year-old Ann Aernecke of Derry, about the qualities she likes about Biden.
Her husband Bob, 65, called the push-back from Republicans who do not agree with Democratic Party ideals “terrible,” adding that the majority of the ideas presented by Democrats are “pro-humanity.”
Both said they hope Biden will be able to win the Granite State in the Democratic Party primary.
Manchester resident Rick Giberson, 67, said he is voting for Biden because he likes that Biden is “old-fashioned in a lot of ways, and that he seems to be an honest person.”
Giberson said he has followed Biden’s political career, and noted that he “always tries to be the best he can for us.”