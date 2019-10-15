WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden argued that he's the only Democratic presidential candidate with major accomplishments during the fourth debate Tuesday night.
Asked if the ideas of Sens. Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren could defeat President Donald Trump, Biden told a debate audience Tuesday he was "the only one on this stage who's gotten anything really big done," suggesting his achievements make him best prepared to take office.
The former vice president also accused Sanders and Warren of being vague on proposals like "Medicare for All."
Warren noted her role in the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Biden retorted, "I went on the floor and got you votes," to which Warren noted she was "deeply grateful" to President Barack Obama for his support. Her response made Biden laugh.
Odd friendships
The final question at the fourth Democratic presidential debate challenged candidates to share examples of surprising friendships they've had and how it's affected them.
The question on Tuesday was prompted by what many saw as an unlikely friendship between TV host Ellen DeGeneres and former GOP President George W. Bush, who sat next to each other at a football game together recently.
Two candidates named Republican Sen. John McCain: Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Vice President Joe Biden, who delivered the eulogy at McCain's funeral.
Others also mentioned GOP colleagues. Sen. Bernie Sanders said Utah Sen. Mike Lee; Sen. Kamala Harris said Sen. Rand Paul; and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said former Rep. Trey Gowdy.
Billionaire Tom Steyer said Deanna Berry, a black woman from South Carolina who serves as a community organizer for his campaign.
Abortion questions
Some Democratic presidential candidates offered a variety of ways to maintain a woman's right to an abortion, despite the issue being largely in the hands of a Supreme Court with a conservative tilt.
California Sen. Kamala Harris says her Department of Justice would review state restrictions and stop them by executive order if they violate the Constitution. The policy harkens to enforcement of the Civil Rights and Voting Rights acts, though there is no federal statute protecting abortion.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she would propose and enact such legislation, although that would require Democratic majorities in Congress, a stylistic departure for Klobuchar who touts bipartisanship.
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker says he would try to codify the right, as well as establish a White House-level Office of Reproductive Freedom.
Who's too old?
The three oldest candidates in the Democratic presidential field are facing questions over their age during Tuesday night's debate.
Bernie Sanders is the oldest candidate at 78 and just returned to the campaign trail after suffering a heart attack. He declined to answer when asked how he would reassure Americans of his good health, saying only that he would run a "vigorous campaign all over this country."
Seventy-six-year-old Joe Biden argued that his experience and wisdom are assets because "I know what has to be done" as president. He also promised to release his medical records before the first nominating contest in Iowa in February.
And Elizabeth Warren, who's 70 years old, promised to outwork, out-organize and outlast anyone, including the Republicans.
Gun issues
Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg exchanged sharp words over O'Rourke's proposed mandatory buyback of assault rifles.
Buttigieg last week criticized the idea as a "shiny object" that distracts from more achievable efforts such as universal background checks and banning the sale of the weapons and high-capacity magazines.
At Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate in Ohio, Buttigieg criticized O'Rourke as not having a plan for how the buyback would work.
O'Rourke said the different ideas are not mutually exclusive. He says gun violence "is a crisis and we gotta do something about it." O'Rourke says candidates should listen to victims, not polls, consultants and focus groups.
Buttigieg shot back, saying, "I don't need lessons from you on courage, political or personal."
Warren statement
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she supports removing members of the American military from the Middle East.
Warren said Tuesday during the Democratic presidential debate: "I think we ought to get out of the Middle East. I don't think we should have troops in the Middle East."
Warren added that it has to happen in an appropriate, thoughtful way.
Democrats at the Democratic debate in Ohio have largely scorned President Donald Trump's approach to foreign policy. Former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) are among those arguing that Trump is abandoning U.S. allies and weakening the nation's standing around the world by abruptly pulling troops from northern Syria.
Booker as peacemaker
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker spent much of the first hour of Tuesday's crowded Democratic presidential debate playing the role of diplomat.
In the primary, Booker has run as a happy warrior, pitching a strategy of love over hate to defeat President Donald Trump. As other candidates sparred over health care, income inequality and impeachment on Tuesday, Booker used his time to step between his opponents, calling for unity, agreeing with their points and shifting the focus back to their common enemy.
Booker cautioned against "tearing each other down because we have different plans" in response to several candidates' criticism of Sen. Elizabeth Warren's plans on a wealth tax and health care. He also called former Joe Biden a "statesman" in defending him after the former vice president was asked about his son's business dealings in Ukraine.