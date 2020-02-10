SALEM, N.H. – Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar took the momentum from a better-than-expected debate performance to Woodbury School on Sunday night.
“My focus has always been gradually build up,” said Klobuchar, D-Minn. “I didn't expect to be gone for two weeks for the impeachment hearings, but now that's done and I am here full time and my plan is to go to every diner, every place in New Hampshire and barnstorm the state.”
The centrist Democrat tried to rope in independent and GOP voters in the Granite State over the weekend by mentioning her relationship with late Republican Sen. John McCain and referring to her moderate policies, such as expanding the Affordable Care Act to include a public option rather than touting Medicare for All, like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
“I am the only one (on the debate stage) who brings the receipts,” she said at the rally. “I won Michele Bachmann's district.”
One of Klobuchar's other policy positions mentioned at the rally was her plan to “match education to the economy.” She wants to make an education at community colleges free, but doesn't want that for four-year colleges like Sanders.
Campaign officials say roughly 600 people showed up at the Salem event Sunday, which nearly packed the gymnasium, and many of those in attendance got a picture with the candidate after the speech.
At least two Salem residents who attended began volunteering for Klobuchar after New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker dropped out of the race.
“We are out tonight because I was a Cory Booker supporter,” said Peggy Breault, who attended the rally with her husband, David, a supporter of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
“I've talked to a lot of people about who they want for president and everybody over and over again when I make calls said they want a moderate, someone they thought that could beat (President Donald) Trump and I think Amy is that person," she added.
Meanwhile, Windham resident Nadia Alawa, who runs NuDay, a nonprofit that provides humanitarian relief to people affected by the crisis in Syria, came out to show her support.
Klobuchar voted against Trump's decision to withdraw American troops from Syria.
“Well, I am seriously considering voting for Amy due to the reason that I run a nonprofit for Syria that's focused on women and children and I have been uplifted by her foreign policies,” Alawa said.
Klobuchar's campaign says it has raised nearly $3 million since the last Democratic debate Friday night when she called out South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg for his lack of experience saying, "It is easy to go after Washington because that's a popular thing to do. It makes you look like a cool newcomer. I don't think that's what people want right now. We have a newcomer in the White House, and look where it got us. I think having some experience is a good thing."
Many of Buttigieg's voters overlap with Klobuchar's.
"We are seeing it in the polls since the debate, one of them had us at No. 3 and we are also seeing that we've raised over $3 million dollars from regular people online since that debate," Klobuchar said. "So this is the New Hampshire way, people listen, I think the fact that I have the endorsements of The Union Leader, The Keene Sentinel and the Seacoast papers also, people in New Hampshire are really focused on the facts and that matters as well."