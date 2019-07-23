Recovery advocate worked in fentanyl ring, documents say     

CONCORD, N.H. -- Ex-pro football player Jeff Hatch, the former development officer for Salem-based Granite Recovery Centers, also belonged a network of people working with an unnamed fentanyl supplier in Manchester, according to court documents obtained by The Eagle-Tribune.
The documents describe an investigation in which law enforcement "identified and apprehended" several couriers for the unnamed source, including Hatch.
The 39-year-old is accused of buying fentanyl in Lawrence then bringing it home and giving a portion to his supplier in New Hampshire. The Manchester supplier later sold 198 grams of fentanyl to an undercover officer, and police found another 267 grams in the unnamed person’s car, according to court documents.
Hatch agreed last week to plead guilty to using a communication device to facilitate a drug deal, according to the documents. White House officials have not confirmed the charges are the reason Vice President Mike Pence mysteriously cancelled a trip to New Hampshire at the beginning of the month, though he'd been scheduled to sit down with Hatch and others to talk about opioid addiction.
Hatch worked as advocate for Granite Recovery Centers, which helps addicts in recovery. His LinkedIn page described him as its chief business development officer -- a title he'd held since 2018. He was fired Monday when the recovery facility’s owner, Eric Spofford, learned about the charges.
According to court documents, Hatch at one point used a cellphone to call to an unnamed source in Massachusetts to schedule a fentanyl pick up, hence the charge against him. The federal crime carries a sentence of up to four years in jail and a fine up to $250,000.
“For someone to have potentially abused their position within the treatment, prevention and recovery community is a grave breach of trust and morally abhorrent,” Gov. Chris Sununu said. “If these reports are true, his cooperation in this investigation better have been sufficient enough to justify such a lenient plea agreement."
Hatch often went into the community to talk about opioid abuse, telling his personal story. He recently joined a roundtable discussion hosted by the center with Brigadier Gen. Don Bolduc, a candidate for New Hampshire’s U.S. Senate seat in 2020.
Pence was scheduled to visit New Hampshire for a similar event but abruptly canceled his trip minutes before he was supposed to arrive in Salem to meet with health professionals and recovered addicts. The reason was shrouded in secrecy. Pence was on the tarmac when he was called back to the White House, according to officials.
After days of uncertainty, President Donald Trump told reporters there was “a very interesting problem that they had in New Hampshire, but I can’t tell you about it. There was a problem up there, and I won’t go into what the problem was, but you’ll see in about a week or two."
Two weeks after Trump's statement, the plea agreement was released to the public.
At an 2017 event, Hatch, who said he was 11 years sober, described his experience with opioid abuse for student athletes. It began when he was a teenager, he said, and he kept his addiction a secret when he played pro football for the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His epiphany came in 2006 when he found himself watching the Super Bowl from a hospital bed.
After that, Hatch said he got clean and pursued a career as a stuntman and actor. He later found work in the recovery field.
“Addiction is insidious,” Spofford said Monday. “This illness effects people from all walks of life, from the inner-city poor to CEOs, lawyers, and doctors. This situation highlights why those of us on the front lines need to remain vigilant and must battle every day against addiction and the opioid epidemic.”