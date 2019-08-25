WINDHAM — A day after campaigning in Salem, presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld took his fight against President Donald Trump to next-door Windham.
Hosting an ice cream social at Johnson's Highland View Farm at 101 Range Road, Weld presented his case against Trump to about 50 people on Saturday. Weld, a former federal prosecutor, has said Trump committed obstruction of justice by trying to quash the investigation of his alleged ties to Russia.
He also took issue with the president's handling of China. Weld said he has been disappointed by China's current leader, Xi Jinping.
Initially, "I thought he would be terrific," he said. He did not expect Xi to have himself installed as president for life.
Weld said he will bring "more predictability" to the presidency, as opposed to Trump's sudden changes of opinions.
"Robust diplomatic engagement," Weld said, is a more effective way of dealing with China than a trade war.
Weld said he will balance the federal budget by using the "zero-based" approach he employed while he was governor of Massachusetts.
"I was the most fiscally conservative governor in the country," he said.
Claira Monier, whose late husband Robert Monier was president of the New Hampshire Senate, said she backs Weld because "I am a fiscal conservative and very concerned about the federal debt." She also said she is not happy with Trump's "flip-flopping."
"I have to admire him for giving us an alternative," said Monier, who along with her husband strongly supported Ronald Reagan in 1976 and 1980.
Craig Gould, who ran for state representative in Derry as a Libertarian four times in the 1980s, said he is "100 percent for Weld."
His No. 1 priority, he said, "is to beat Trump."