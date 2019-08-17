TIM RYAN will speak at the Stonyfield climate forum in Londonderry at 7 P.M. AUG. 22.
About Tim Ryan
Serving as the representative for Ohio's 13th Congressional District since 2003, Ryan graduated from Bowling Green State University.
The Democrat served in the Ohio Senate from 2001 to 2002 before heading to Congress. In November 2016, Ryan launched an unsuccessful challenge to unseat Nancy Pelosi as party leader of the House Democrats.
On April 4, 2019, Ryan announced his candidacy for president of the United States.
Source: Wikipedia