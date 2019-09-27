TULSI GABBARD will speak at the Rockingham County Democratic Party Regional Office, 2 Litchfield Road in Londonderry at 6 P.M. OCT. 1.
About Tulsi Gabbard
Gabbard represents Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District. Elected in 2012, she became the first Samoan American and the first Hindu member of Congress.
Gabbard served in a field medical unit of the Hawaii Army National Guard in a combat zone in Iraq from 2004 to 2005 and was deployed to Kuwait from 2008 to 2009.
Gabbard opposed the Trans-Pacific Partnership. She is critical of interventionism in Iraq, Libya, Venezuela and Syria. Her opposition to removing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power by force and her voting and lobbying against LGBT rights during the period up to 2004 have attracted controversy. She supports abortion rights, Medicare choice and same-sex marriage in the United States.
Gabbard is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States in 2020.
Source: Wikipedia