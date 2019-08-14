DONALD TRUMP will be giving a rally at 7 P.M. AUG. 15 at Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Tickets are free. You must register at donaldjtrump.com/events. Two tickets per person limit.
About Donald Trump
Donald J. Trump is the 45th and current president of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality.
Born and raised in the New York City borough of Queens, Trump received an economics degree from the Wharton School. He took charge of his family's real estate business in 1971, renamed it The Trump Organization, and expanded it from Queens and Brooklyn into Manhattan. The company built or renovated skyscrapers, hotels, casinos, and golf courses. Trump later started various side ventures, mostly by licensing his name. He managed the company until his 2017 inauguration. He co-authored several books, including "The Art of the Deal." He owned the Miss Universe and Miss USA beauty pageants from 1996 to 2015, and produced and hosted "The Apprentice," a reality television show, from 2003 to 2015. Forbes estimates his net worth to be $3.1 billion.
Trump entered the 2016 presidential race as a Republican and defeated 16 other candidates in the primaries. He was elected in a surprise victory over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, although he lost the popular vote. He became the oldest first-term U.S. president, and the first one without prior military or government service.
Source: Wikipedia