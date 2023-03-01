Arizona Wildcats (24-5, 13-5 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (21-8, 13-5 Pac-12)
Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Azuolas Tubelis and the No. 8 Arizona Wildcats take on Boogie Ellis and the USC Trojans in Pac-12 play Thursday.
The Trojans are 14-1 on their home court. USC is seventh in the Pac-12 with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Tre White averaging 5.2.
The Wildcats are 13-5 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tubelis averaging 2.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Drew Peterson is shooting 46.6% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for USC.
Tubelis is shooting 57.3% and averaging 19.6 points for the Wildcats. Oumar Ballo is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.
Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.