CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Haason Reddick sat next to Brian Burns and the rest of the Panthers’ defense on their sideline following Tampa Bay’s score with under 90 seconds left in the first half. Reddick spoke calmly with coaches for a few minutes while his surrounding teammates sat watching Carolina’s offense retake the field.
Who knows what Reddick was saying. He may have been diagnosing the previous drive, which took four plays and lasted 22 seconds, capped by a 4-yard Cameron Brate touchdown catch from Tom Brady. The Buccaneers scored 19 first-half points en route to a 32-6 victory.
Or perhaps he was asking what so many Panthers fans must be thinking after Carolina lost its fifth-straight game and sixth consecutive home loss. What is coach Matt Rhule’s long-term plan?
Tampa Bay overpowered Carolina up front on both sides of the ball. A recurring theme in most Panthers games this season. Rhule’s two-quarterback system did not work. Cam Newton started the game and led the team in rushing yards but spent most of the fourth quarter standing alone on the 25-yard line while Sam Darnold played.
Darnold returned to boos at Bank of America Stadium on his first series. He accounted for the longest play from scrimmage — a 62-yard pass to receiver Shi Smith — that set up a short first-half field goal. But he looked like the same skittish Darnold, unsure and under duress.
“We lost. You are what your record says you are. I should be booed as I walk off the field,” Rhule said. “Obviously, I never want our players to be booed. But that is for them. We are the men in the arena. This is what happens.”
So, what is the plan? Of course, Rhule will say it is to win the game but Carolina entered Sunday as double-digit underdogs and proved Vegas right. It didn’t matter who played quarterback. The offense doesn’t function better without former offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Like his quarterbacks, interim play-caller Jeff Nixon cannot find a rhythm within Rhule’s quarterback roulette.
If Newton plays more than just a red-zone role next week in New Orleans, it won’t make much sense for the long-term vision.
Darnold is the only quarterback under contract next season and should start the final two games. He played the majority of the second half, finishing with 190 yards on 15-of-32 passing. His 5.9 yards per attempt were more than a yard greater than Newton’s. Regardless, the Panthers’ offense struggled compiling completions or first downs. Tampa Bay outgained Carolina by 118 yards, picked up six more first downs and scored points on seven of their 10 possessions.
But the Panthers’ issues supersede quarterback. Mysteries loom across their offensive line. It’s worth questioning whether Rhule would’ve started rookie Brady Christensen at left tackle had Dennis Daley not been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Christensen has played well at tackle all year. Like Darnold, he should start the final two games as well. Carolina must figure out if Christensen can be the future at tackle or not.
Such a lackluster performance resulted in heckles several times Sunday. They started when Darold took over for Newton on the third series. Later in the second half, chants of “fire Matt Rhule” echoed from a small section of the stadium. And the few fans remaining as the game clock expired let the team hear more boos as they walked of the field, losers of five straight and six in a row at home.
After the game, Rhule said he understands why fans are unhappy but asked for continued patience.
“I come from Philadelphia. To me it shows that people care. Coming off the field, people are booing because we are not winning. When you are the head coach or the quarterback, that is part of,” Rhule said. “I would much prefer passion over apathy. Sometimes you need to be booed. I have no issues with our fans. They deserve a winner.”
The Panthers struggled against the Buccaneers’ blitz packages and standard four-man pass rush. Carolina allowed seven sacks and ample pressures while using their 11th different starting offensive line combination in 15 games. Rhule must use these next two games to discover who can provide either starting or quality backup services upfront next season.
Other young guys deserve more opportunities, too. At receiver, Carolina deployed Smith and rookie Terrace Marshall more than usual. Was this a part of the plan or a byproduct of Brandon Zylstra landing on the COVID/reserve list shortly before kickoff? We’ll know more next week. If Rhule believes owner David Tepper won’t fire him, then he absolutely should figure out what parts of his offense are long-term options.
The same goes for the Panthers’ once dominating defense. It’s challenging for a defense to remain inspired, energetic and sharp when they know their offense cannot support them. Brewing frustration melted over when Tampa Bay running back Ronald Jones walked untouched into the end zone around left end in the third quarter. Pro Bowler Brain Burns let out an animated cry toward his teammates on the field as he searched for answers.
Another example of the questions that plague Rhule and Carolina. In a micro sense, what was the Panthers’ plan on that Jones’ touchdown and why didn’t it work? Burns would like to know. From a macro perspective, what is Rhule’s plan and is he executing it?
He swears his process is working even though the results aren’t there. Besides the locker room, the only person he needs to convince of that is Tepper.
