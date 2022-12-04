Oregon State Beavers (4-4, 1-0 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (5-3, 1-0 Pac-12)
Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -13.5; over/under is 134.5
BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Pope and the Oregon State Beavers visit Boogie Ellis and the USC Trojans on Sunday.
The Trojans have gone 3-1 at home. USC is 1-3 against opponents over .500.
The Beavers play their first true road game after going 4-4 to start the season. Oregon State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.
The Trojans and Beavers match up Sunday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ellis is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 16.5 points. Drew Peterson is shooting 46.6% and averaging 14.9 points for USC.
Pope is averaging 14.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 12.4 points for Oregon State.
