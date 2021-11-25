Jacksonville State (2-3) vs. Elon (2-4)
Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays host to Jacksonville State in a non-conference matchup. Jacksonville State won 72-64 over Drexel on Wednesday, while Elon fell to Temple in Charleston on Sunday, 75-58.
SQUAD LEADERS: Elon's Darius Burford has averaged 12 points and six rebounds while Zac Ervin has put up 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Gamecocks, Darian Adams has averaged 15 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists while Kayne Henry has put up 8.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.
FUELING THE OFFENSE: Adams has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Jacksonville State field goals over the last five games. Adams has accounted for 23 field goals and 27 assists in those games.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Phoenix have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Gamecocks. Elon has 31 assists on 60 field goals (51.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Jacksonville State has assists on 24 of 70 field goals (34.3 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Elon has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among CAA teams.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com