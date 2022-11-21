Elon Phoenix (1-4) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2)
Jacksonville, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Elon takes on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Torrence Watson scored 20 points in Elon's 74-63 loss to the NC State Wolf Pack.
Jacksonville State went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 21-11 overall. The Gamecocks gave up 67.2 points per game while committing 14.0 fouls last season.
Elon finished 10-22 overall last season while going 3-11 on the road. The Phoenix averaged 67.1 points per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
