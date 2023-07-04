HAMPTON, N.H. — Elvis Costello and The Imposters pumped it up and didn't let the rain dampen the fun as the “We're All Going on a Summer Holiday” tour rolled into a sold-out Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom.
In fact, the weather made the British rocker feel at home.
“It reminds me of a bank holiday,” Costello told the crowd.
Costello's two-hour set Sunday spanned his decades-long career that began in the 1970s.
The setlist, like his catalog, featured a bit of everything.
It felt at times like early punk rock with “Radio Radio.” Then, there was soul with “Come the Meantimes” and “Big Stars Have Tumbled.”
But it was pure classic rock 'n' roll through it all – and fun.
Costello had the crowd dancing in the aisles and out of their seats. “Waiting for the End of the World” became an early singalong and showed what was in store for the rest of the night.
At times, he was unpredictable – but that's Costello.
He performed a stretch of slower numbers and had mini jam sessions with his band.
Costello also told stories, including when he came to the U.S. for the first time and performed at New Jersey's Seaside, which reminded him of Hampton Beach.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer studied the Casino Ballroom, looking at all the names plastered on signs hanging high on the walls of those who played at the historic venue. He soaked in the atmosphere of other greats and added some banter about certain acts in typical Costello fashion.
Costello turned up the energy in the building with crowd pleaser “Pump It Up” before he was joined on stage by opener Nick Lowe. The talented musician warmed the audience earlier in the night with the Los Straitjackets and a string of songs that included his 1978 hit “Cruel To Be Kind.”
The chemistry between Costello and Lowe was apparent. It's no wonder the two collaborated so early in their careers as Lowe produced several of Costello's albums in the beginning.
Concertgoers were treated to their harmonies on the hit “(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding," their soft, guitar strumming on the quiet “Indoor Fireworks” and “Allison” to end the show.
The 22-song setlist offered something for everyone enjoying the Fourth of July weekend, and Costello's own "summer holiday."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.