Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 80F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 11, 2023 @ 1:40 pm
The 9-11 mural which is normally affixed next to a firehouse in South Lawrence is being repaired and restored. Plans are underway to unveil the improved mural at the Lawrence Fire Department's upcoming 9-11 ceremony.
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Play sudoku, the daily jigsaw, word search and more.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.