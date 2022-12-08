FILE - NCAA President Mark Emmert speaks at a news conference at the Target Center, site of of the Women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, March 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. Emmert had some advice for his replacement in his first public appearance since announcing in April he was stepping down from position he has held for the last 12 years. “The job requires a lot of patience. And it requires a lot of tolerance for ambiguity and it’s got a lot of moving parts because of the scale of the enterprise,” Emmert said Wednesday, Dec. 7. AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)