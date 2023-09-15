NICE, France (AP) — Props Joe Marler and Kyle Sinckler and No. 8 Lewis Ludlam have come into England's pack to face Japan at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.
They were the three changes made by coach Steve Borthwick on Friday following the 27-10 win against Argentina last weekend. Billy Vunipola returns from suspension to provide back-row cover in the reserves.
Meanwhile, flanker Michael Leitch will set a Japan record in the southern city of Nice with his 15th Rugby World Cup appearance. The 34-year-old Leitch will eclipse Luke Thompson.
Leitch and his teammates will need to close down flyhalf George Ford, who kicked all 27 of England's points against Argentina.
Freddie Steward continues at fullback, the only player to have started all 10 tests for England this year.
Back-rower Ben Earl starts for a fifth consecutive test after an impressive performance against Argentina, switching from No. 8 to flanker to make room for Ludlam — who made 11 tackles against the Pumas — in place of suspended flanker Tom Curry.
He was handed a three-game ban subject to him attending tackle school following his red card for a dangerous tackle against Argentina. Captain Owen Farrell will serve the last game of his four-match suspension.
Ellis Genge is among the reserves but fellow prop Dan Cole, who also started against Argentina, is not in the matchday squad. Ben Youngs got the nod ahead of Danny Care as the reserve scrumhalf.
Leitch scored a try and made 15 of 16 tackles last weekend in the 42-12 win against Chile.
Coach Jamie Joseph has made four changes from that victory. Hooker Shota Horie, flanker Pieter Labuschagne, No. 8 Kazuki Himeno and center Tomoki Osada come into the side.
Himeno will captain his first World Cup match. He made his captaincy debut against Tonga in July in the Pacific Nations Cup, six years after his test debut.
“Because I had a game off, I feel fresh and my fitness is really good,” Himeno said. “For this game against England, it’s going to be important that I perform well as a captain, so I’d like to show my leadership through my performance.”
Hooker Atsushi Sakate, flanker Kanji Shimokawa, and center Dylan Riley — who all started against Chile — are among the reserves while Jack Cornelsen reverts from No. 8 to lock.
Japan had high hopes entering this tournament. But it was well beaten at home by Fiji 35-12 in the Pacific Nations Cup decider, succumbed to Italy 42-21 in Treviso in the last warmup, and labored at times against Chile.
Lineups:
England: Freddie Steward, Jonny May, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Elliot Daly, George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Lewis Ludlam, Ben Earl, Courtney Lawes (captain), Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Joe Marler. Reserves: Theo Dan, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, George Martin, Billy Vunipola, Ben Youngs, Marcus Smith, Ollie Lawrence.
Japan: Semisi Masirewa, Kotaro Matsushima, Tomoki Osada, Ryoto Nakamura, Jone Naikabula, Rikiya Matsuda, Yutaka Nagare; Kazuki Himeno (captain), Pieter Labuschagne, Michael Leitch, Amato Fakatava, Jack Cornelsen, Gu Jiwon, Shota Horie, Keita Inagaki. Reserves: Atsushi Sakate, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Kanji Shimokawa, Naoto Saito, Dylan Riley, Lomano Lemeki.
AP Rugby World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby
