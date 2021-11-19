FILE - Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler watches during spring training baseball practice on Feb. 17, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. The New York Mets were close to completing a deal Wednesday night, Nov. 17, 2021, to hire Eppler as general manager, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. Eppler and the Mets were nearing a four-year contract, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not finalized.