FILE - Marseille's Eric Bailly vies for the ball during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, southern France, on Feb. 26, 2023. Eric Bailly has ended his seven-year spell at Manchester United by completing a permanent move to Besiktas as Turkish clubs take advantage of the late closing of their transfer window to take fringe players from the Premier League. Bailly made 113 appearances for United after joining from Villarreal.