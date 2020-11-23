The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit www.eagletribune.com/santafund

Merry Christmas and a wonderful 2021. Anonymous $25

In loving memory of our parents, grandparents and great grandparents: Mr. & Mrs. Chester Musckewicz, Mr. & Mrs. John Foisy, Mrs. Carolyn Augstino. From Mr. & Mrs. Melvin Foisy, Mr. Ryan Foisy, Mr. & Mrs. Keith Foisy and Charlotte Rose Foisy $50

Thank Jesus for his care, protection and provision. From Joyce Maranto $20

In memory of my husband, James Sarcione. I miss you always. Love, Marilyn $50

Mom and Dad, you are missed more each day. Love you both always. Christmas 2020 $10

For Jayson and Tyler, always hear the bell and believe. $10

In loving memory of Danny. Although you are gone, you are never forgotten $5

Love you always, Aunt Jeannette. Say a prayer $5

In loving memory of my forever friend, SEH, Dec. 24, 2018, and my garden guru, Paul $10

In memory of Peter Patterson. From Paul Edwards $20

Today's total: $205

Grand total: $595

