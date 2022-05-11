*****Thursday, May 12

PHOTOS:

*****A9

Left rail

Longo story on Aidan Cammann, how he got to Harvard ... Photos attached ... 220512-spt-Aidan

Longo Softball notes column leading with Haverhill's Livvy DeCicco ... photos attached 220512-spt-softball

MAC ON SOX: Methuen's Steve Bedrosian was one of the greatest athletes to ever come out of the North of Boston region, pitching 14 seasons in the big leagues and winning the NL Cy Young Award in 1987. He has since settled down in the Atlanta area, so while the Red Sox are in town we'll catch up with him and see what he's been up to with the Braves recently winning the World Series and his son Cam now pitching within the NL East for the Philadelphia Phillies. ... 220512-spt-maconsox

*****

AGATE

NBA playoff schedule

Celtics-Bucks schedule/results

Celtics-Bucks boxsore

NHL playoff schedule

Bruins-Hurricane sched

Bruins-Hurricane box from Monday night

Latest Line

MLB standings

Sox boxscore

Sox team stats

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you