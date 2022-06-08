*****Thursday, June 9

PHOTOS: Pinkerton or Central Catholic baseball (?), Willis shoots Pinkerton softball, Hector shoots Pinkerton boys lax

Longo A shift

******************A9

-

Two left columns

PINKERTON BOYS LAX STATE SEMIS ... 220609-spt-pinklax

PHOTO: By Dave Willis

-

Top/centerpiece

CENTERAL CATHOLIC BASEBALL STATE TOURNEY BY LONGO ... 220609-spt-ccbase

PHOTOS: Attached

BREAKOUT BOX must be updates, tourney scores/sked ... 220609-spt-tourneysked

-

Bottom/secondary

EAGLE-TRIBUNE STUDENT ATHLETE AWARD ANTHONY ROUSSEAU TIMBERLANE ... 220609-spt-etsatimberlane

PHOTOS: Attached

BREAKOUT BOX ON TEACHER COMMENTS

-

******************A10

-

Top

PINKERTON BASEBALL STATE TOURNEY ... 220609-spt-pinkbase

PHOTO: Maybe file art

-

Secondary

PINKERTON SOFTBALL STORY VIA EMAIL ... 220609-spt-pinksoft

PHOTO: File if needed

-

JUMP

CENTRAL CATHOLIC WITH PHOTOS by russo

-

NOTE ... BOXES and  FINAL SCORE ... 6 tourney games in NH, 1 regular season game in Mass.

-

******************A12

-

Top

METHUEN BOYS LAX VIA PHONE/EMAIL ... 220609-spt-methuen

PHOTO: File art

-

JUMP

Pinkerton boys lax

-

JUMP

Eagle-Tribune student athlete

PHOTO: Run at least one

-

******************A14

-

Top

GIANNINO ON CELTICS ... 220609-spt-celtics

PHOTOS: AP live

BREAKOUT BOX ... CELTICS SKED/RESULTS

-

AGATE

MLB STANDINGS

Red Sox box from Tuesday night

Red Sox team stats

NBA finals sked

Celtics/Warriors Game 3 boxscore (try to get it in)

Latest Line

Transactions

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you