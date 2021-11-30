Wichita State (5-1) vs. Oklahoma State (6-1)
Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tyson Etienne and Wichita State will battle Isaac Likekele and Oklahoma State. The sophomore Etienne has scored 23 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 15.4 over his last five games. Likekele, a senior, is averaging eight points over the last five games.
LEADING THE WAY: Etienne is averaging 15.5 points to lead the way for the Shockers. Ricky Council IV is also a primary contributor, putting up 10.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Cowboys have been led by Likekele, who is averaging 7.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.EFFECTIVE ETIENNE: Etienne has connected on 33.3 percent of the 48 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 14 of 36 over his last three games. He's also made 73.9 percent of his foul shots this season.
THREAT FROM DEEP: Wichita State's Dennis has attempted 30 3-pointers and connected on 26.7 percent of them, and is 7 for 24 over the last five games.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cowboys have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Shockers. Oklahoma State has an assist on 41 of 95 field goals (43.2 percent) across its previous three contests while Wichita State has assists on 31 of 75 field goals (41.3 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Oklahoma State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.9 percent of all possessions, which is the 12th-highest rate in the country. The Wichita State offense has turned the ball over on 21.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 286th among Division I teams).
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com