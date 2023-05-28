SEATTLE — A bloop, a ground ball with eyes, really a base hit of any sort would’ve got them a win.
But that’s not as much fun as circling the bases in the afternoon sunshine while 38,219 fans lose their minds.
Eugenio Suarez crushed a towering blast off Pirates reliever Robert Stephenson in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Mariners a wild 6-3 walkoff victory.
It clinched a series win for the Mariners, who are 6-1 on the homestand.
Lefty Tayler Saucedo set up Suarez’s heroics by holding the Pirates scoreless in the top of the 10th. The Tahoma High standout struck out Ke’Bryan Hayes with two outs and the bases loaded to end the inning.
The Mariners got a solid start from Marco Gonzales. The veteran lefty pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts but didn’t figure into the decision despite exiting with a 3-1 lead. The Mariners have a 7-3 record in his starts this season.
The one run allowed came in the fifth inning. Gonzales allowed a pair of soft singles to the first two batters. Austin Hedges drove home Ji-Wan Bae with a sacrifice line drive to left field. That was all the Pirates would get in the inning as Gonzales retired the next two batters to strand the base runner.
Much to his obvious displeasure, he wasn’t allowed to finish the sixth inning. After getting a pair of quick ground ball outs, he walked Rodolfo Castro. Manager Scott Servais went to his bullpen. Matt Brash struck out Hayes to end the inning.
The Mariners’ early runs were provide by towering homers from Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh and an RBI double from Jarred Kelenic.
