NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Champions League

Round of 16

First Leg

Feb. 14-22

Leipzig (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England)

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs. Benfica (Portugal)

Liverpool (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

AC Milan (Italy) vs. Tottenham (England)

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) vs. Napoli (Italy)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. Chelsea (England)

Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Porto (Portugal)

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)

Second Leg

March 7-15

Manchester City (England) vs. Leipzig (Germany)

Benfica (Portugal) vs. Club Brugge (Belgium)

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Liverpool (England)

Tottenham (England) vs. AC Milan (Italy)

Napoli (Italy) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Chelsea (England) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Porto (Portugal) vs. Inter Milan (Italy)

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Europa League

First Knockout Round

First Leg

Feb. 16

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England)

Juventus (Italy) vs. Nantes (France)

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Midtjylland (Denmark)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Rennes (France)

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Union Berlin (Germany)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Monaco (France)

Sevilla (Spain) vs. PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Salzburg (Austria) vs. Roma (Italy)

Second Leg

Feb. 23

Manchester United (England) vs. Barcelona (Spain)

Nantes (France) vs. Juventus (Italy)

Midtjylland (Denmark) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)

Rennes (France) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Union Berlin (Germany) vs. Ajax (Netherlands)

Monaco (France) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Sevilla (Spain)

Roma (Italy) vs. Salzburg (Austria)

(Eight teams have already advanced to the round of 16 of the Europa League: Arsenal, Fenerbahçe, Real Betis, Union Saint-Gilloise, Real Sociedad, Feyenoord, Freiburg and Ferencváros.)

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Trending Video

Recommended for you