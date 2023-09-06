ARLINGTON Texas — The Rangers cannot afford to be distracted by the car wreck. Even if, at the moment, it’s their $238 million ride burning out by Six Flags.
Ugly as the last three weeks of baseball have been — and they don’t get more hideous than the just-completed garroting at the hands of the Houston Astros — there is still this to keep in mind: The season won’t be defined or determined by this stretch. Not unless the Rangers allow it to be.
Houston dismantled Max Scherzer on the way to completing a three-game sweep with a 12-3 win Wednesday. The Astros hit 15 homers, the most ever hit against the Rangers in a three-game span, and given this team’s history, that’s saying something. They scored 39 runs, one shy of the most the Rangers have allowed in a three-game span. Adolis García left Wednesday’s game with an apparent knee injury. Ugly. Uglier. Ugliest.
For the moment, though, it is nothing more than gratuitous gore.
There is still a playoff berth to be won.
Yes, the idea of unseating the defending world champs in the AL West race is fading. The playoff race, though, will be decided by playing 11 of their final 20 games against the teams directly in front of them in the AL wild-card hunt. It’s that simple. Yeah, there is reason to think that’s possible.
“It’s September and you’re in it,” Rangers GM Chris Young had said on Tuesday, and he reiterated that sentiment Wednesday. “It’s the best time of year in the baseball season. We have a great opportunity ahead of us. I’m really excited about seeing our guys come out and compete for that opportunity over the next three and a half weeks.
“The reality is that we changed expectations throughout the season. Expectations have been recalibrated, which makes this stretch hard. But it doesn’t change what we have in front of us and what we can accomplish.”
Maybe it hits a little hollow after watching the Rangers lose 15 of their last 19 games, go from first to third in the West and out of the playoffs (at the moment). But it’s also the truth. Young can’t afford to hand-wring over what’s gone wrong in the last month, lest it wreck the team has put in over the first four.
It’s the message Bruce Bochy has tried to pass on to his team, really all year. Flush the past. Focus on the present. He’s said that time and again in this slide. And he should know. He’s lived through a slide just like this — almost to the dates — and still walked into the postseason.
In 2016, Bochy’s Giants entered August leading the NL West, hit the skids halfway through, lost the lead to the Dodgers and had to scramble the rest of the way to make the postseason as a wild card.
“We had a hard time getting over it,” Bochy said. “It was a rough go. Guys just stopped hitting; the pitching wasn’t there. One game you’d get good pitching and you couldn’t score or vice versa.”
Sound familiar?
“You’ve got to stay the course,” he added. “We talk to the guys. We’ve tried different things. But you just have to stay behind them. There is no magic wand. Maybe you tweak the lineup the next few games or something, but you try to stay behind them.”
The Giants careened back and forth the rest of the way, but went 13-10 over their final 23 games, including a final-weekend sweep of the Dodgers to squeeze into the playoffs. Won the wild-card game before losing to eventual world champs Chicago.
That Giants team was a veteran team trying to extend its window. This Rangers team is new to the whole contention thing. That may be the biggest difference. The Giants trusted one another from previous playoff runs; this Rangers team is still trying to find that for the first time together. Admittedly, they look farther away from it now than 10 days ago.
So, what’s to make anyone think they can find their way back at this point?
Good question.
But we’ll try to answer it nonetheless.
Maybe a jolt will help: The Rangers have already been talking about possibly adding top prospect Evan Carter. Until Wednesday, the only role for him would have been to play left field against right-handed pitching. But the injury to García creates a need. Carter can’t save the season, but he can provide some disciplined at-bats from the bottom of the order and might serve as a last chance to spark lagging Leody Taveras. The minute Carter arrives, Taveras’ long-term security with the Rangers would be in question.
Change the lineup
Bochy mentioned the possibility of tweaking the lineup even before García left the game. Taking his power out of the lineup might force the Rangers into shifting the lineup around to put their best on-base guys ahead of Corey Seager and Mitch Garver or play more small ball.
Eovaldi is back
Don’t get caught up in Nathan Eovaldi’s line from Tuesday night. It was going to be rough after more than a month on the sidelines. But he pitched, recovered well and will get extended a bit more in his next outing. He’s likely to start three of the 11 games against Toronto and Seattle. It also means that Dane Dunning or Andrew Heaney, maybe even both, could be shifted to the bullpen to reinforce it.
Jung back, too
Josh Jung is still tracking towards being back for the final seven games against Seattle. Even rusty, he’s got good strike zone recognition and presents a threat in the lower third of the lineup. The bottom of the order desperately needs that at the moment.
Maybe the Rangers have run out of steam. Maybe the Astros series was a harbinger of the end. But what will determine this team’s fate still lies ahead of it and in their own hands.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.